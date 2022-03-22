Three Scott County attorneys have been nominated by the Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the 14th Circuit Court, Division Two judicial vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Brian Privett Jan. 31.
The nominees are attorneys Kathryn “Katie” Gabhart and Gerry L. Harris, each of Georgetown and John M. Sosbe of Stamping Ground.
Gabhart served as the executive director of the Executive Branch Ethics Commission for six years until January 2022. She previously served as general counsel for the Kentucky State Board of Elections for more than six years. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law. Gabhart is seeking election to the judicial position in November.
Harris has been in private law practice for more than 30 years and has worked as a solo practitioner for much of that time. He earned his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law (now the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law).
Sosbe is a partner with Cook & Watkins law firm, where he has worked for more than 10 years. He earned his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law (now the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law).
The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. recommends nominees after publishing a notice in the judicial district. Attorneys may recommend someone or nominate themselves. The names of the applicants are not released. Once nominations occur, the individuals interested in the position return a questionnaire to the Office of Chief Justice. Chief Justice Minton meets with the Judicial Nominating Commission to select three nominees. The nominees are then sent to Gov. Andy Beshear for review. The governor has 60 days to appoint a replacement.
The nominating commission has seven members and is chaired by the chief justice, two attorneys elected by the attorneys in their circuit/district and four Kentucky citizens appointed by the governor. The four citizens appointed by the governor must equally represent the two major political parties, so two must be Democrats and two must be Republicans. It is the responsibility of the commission to submit a list of three names to the governor and the governor must appoint a judge from this list of three.
The 14th Judicial District serves Scott, Bourbon and Woodford counties.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.