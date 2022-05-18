Gabhart to assume circuit court bench

Katie Gabhart assumed the office of Circuit Judge for the 2nd Division of the 14th Circuit on Wednesday. The circuit is comprised of Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties. The position was vacated earlier this year by Judge Brian Privett.
“It is humbling to have this type of faith bestowed upon me,” said Gabhart. “I have built my career on assuring there is fairness in government and serving the public. Those are traits I will take to the bench as I pledge to be methodical and discerning, while keeping politics out of the courtroom. I can also assure the public that I will be above reproach when it comes to the ethical standards expected of a judge.”
Gabhart has practiced law for 23 years. She began her legal career at the Attorney General's Office. She then became General Counsel for the Kentucky State Board of Elections in 2005. Since 2011, she has served the Kentucky Executive Branch Ethics Commission, first as General Counsel and for the past seven years as Executive Director.
Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox, of the 1st Division, swore Gabhart into office Wednesday morning, making her the first female to hold the position of general circuit judge in the 14th Circuit.
“I look forward to working with Judge Mattox and our other members of the judicial system,” said Gabhart. “I am thankful to our senior status judges who filled in during the vacancy, but I know there is a backlog of cases. I will do my part to ensure the people of our three counties receive the fair and speedy proceedings that they not only deserve, but are guaranteed by our state and federal constitutions.”
Gabhart is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville. She is a resident of Scott County, along with her husband and children.
A formal investiture ceremony will be forthcoming in the near future.