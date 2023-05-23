Garth

Fifth grade Garth Elementary School teacher Rachel Lukacsko posed a challenge to her students at the beginning of the academic year, encouraging them to memorize states, presidents, “The Star Spangled Banner,” the Preamble and a summation of the first ten amendments. Of her 19 students, 18 completed the “Lukacsko Challenge” and were rewarded for their hard work with matching t-shirts and lunch provided by Chick-Fil-A. 

 News-Graphic Photo By Rosemary Kelley

At Garth Elementary, Rachel Lukacsko is teaching her fifth graders the fundamentals of being American citizens. 

At the beginning of the year, Lukacsko posed a challenge to her 19 students: memorize and recite the states in alphabetical order; the U.S. presidents in chronological order; “The Star-Spangled” banner, the Preamble, and a summation of the first ten amendments. If they did it, said Lukascko, they would receive lunch from Chick-fil-a and a shirt that read, “I met the Lukacsko challenge.” 

