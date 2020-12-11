The Gathering Place Mission is currently accepting donations through Dec. 18 for its Community Curbside Christmas party.
The group will be accepting new items only that include laundry baskets, winter items, blankets, backpacks, toiletries, hand sanitizer, masks and wipes.
While The Gathering Place Mission typically hosts a Christmas party event every year, this year things had to be changed to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is my first Christmas party with the Mission,” said Andrew Baker, executive director of The Gathering Place Mission. “Of course, this year will be different than all the past Christmas parties with COVID-19 restrictions. I’m proud to be working with such a dedicated group of directors that put together this event.”
Lindsey Abrams, volunteer in charge of fundraising for The Gathering Place Mission, said despite the restrictions it was still important to do something for those struggling.
“We (the fundraising board) didn’t want to just call it in,” she said. “We wanted to come up with something that would work with the pandemic. We thought this would be the safest way to bring a little joy.”
If families have children, a wrapped gift will be provided courtesy of the Georgetown Fire Department’s Toys for Tots program. Unfortunately, Abrams said donations for this program are slightly down from last year.
“Last year, we had 150 wrapped gifts and we passed out all of them,” she said. “I know they’re somewhat short this year compared to last year, so we’re anticipating 50-75 wrapped gifts.”
But Abrams said she believes there could be even more attendees because of the economic impact COVID-19.
“I do think we’re going to see a lot more need this year based on all the hardship and job loss because of COVID-19,” she said. “There’s probably a whole new set of people who, in year’s past probably donated themselves, and now are finding themselves in need.”
After the items are collected, Abrams said the Mission will inventory and sort them into boxes prior to the event by volunteers as a safety precaution.
“We’re going to staff (the event) with our board and fundraising team to limit volunteers needed on site for the event,” she said.
The event will be exclusively walkthrough or drive-thru to accept the boxes. There will be no staying before or after, as in year’s past, Abrams said.
Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. until Dec. 18 at 339 Bourbon St in Georgetown. The Community Curbside Christmas event will be at the same location from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
