As the weather gets colder, life gets harder for people without homes, and services that help them become more strained.
“Cold weather always (adds a strain), just because we are busier, in warm weather people don’t mind pitching a tent wherever and just staying out,” said Denise Burkhead, executive director of the Gathering Place, an emergency homeless shelter in Georgetown.
More donations are needed as the temperature drops, Burkhead said.
“Warm hats, warm gloves, the hot hand warmers, we pretty much give those out every day, and especially when it’s cold and raining like this, you have people with hats and gloves and socks, but then they are soaking wet, so we have them coming in for them all the time,” said Burkhead.
The Gathering Place has a men’s shelter and a women’s shelter, and, during cold weather, they have an extra shelter open at night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Currently, the women’s shelter has 17 people living there, the men’s shelter has 12, and the extra shelter has an “average of four that come in for the night,” said Burkhead.
Some people who don’t stay at the shelter come in to warm up or get food and dry, warm clothes.
“The ones that maybe choose not to come into a shelter. . . That’s a lot of the ones that we are giving extra hats and gloves and socks and clothes to,” Burkhead said. “We invite them to come in, but we can’t make anyone do something they don’t want to. . . but we get them the clothes the need.”
Burkhead said one thing people can do to help the homeless is to carry a travel pack to give away.
“I always keep a travel pack in my car, it has water in it; it has some snacks, peanut butter, crackers and I actually keep a couple of...blankets,” Burkhead said.
Giving a travel pack can still be helpful even if someone doesn’t feel comfortable giving money, Burkhead said.
“You will see a lot of those people on the corner with a sign that says, ‘help me,’ I keep those travel packs specifically for that,” Burkhead said.
Many of the people who the Gathering Place serves have simply fallen into bad circumstances, she said.
“They are not bad people, there is a lot of mental illness that is out here, yes, there are some on drugs, but a lot are just some in situations that have happened,” Burkhead said.
“A lot of the time it’s just really bad circumstances that get them into the situation that they are in today,” said Charles Patane, the director of the men’s shelter at the Gathering Place.
More elderly people have been needing assistance and shelter recently. Inflation can be especially costly for older people, many who are on a fixed income which didn’t adjust for inflation, Burkhead said.
Inflation hasn’t just affected the elderly, she said.
“I know we are seeing an increase in elderly people, but also just everybody in general who are just saying ‘I couldn’t pay my rent anymore,’” Burkhead said.
To find out more about helping at the Gathering Place, email support@thegatheringplacemission.com.