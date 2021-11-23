Editor’s Note: Throughout the holidays, the News-Graphic will highlight people and organizations that make a difference in our community. This is the first in a series.
The Gathering Place Mission has a heart for serving the community and serving God. Located off of Bourbon Street, this emergency homeless shelter offers a variety of services to those who need it in the community.
Volunteers prepare meals that are served at the shelter, sometimes serving as many as 60 meals a day, said Executive Director Denise Burkhead.
The food is served out of the Emmaus Kitchen on site.
“Working here in the kitchen, we serve at least one hot meal every day,” said Women’s Shelter Supervisor Audrey Darnell. “And that may be the only hot meal that (somebody gets) around here.”
For those who work at The Gathering Place, they say people are more important than projects. Serving those in the community is key and sharing the love of Jesus is paramount.
“Hopefully one of these days we’ll get to open the dining room where people can actually come back in and eat because it’s not the same just handing a meal out the door,” Darnell said. “But, we couldn’t do that without volunteers, because they actually cook the food and bring it.”
Those serving at the Mission will stop and pray with or for anyone who needs it.
“(The Gathering Place Mission) is a bright spot in a dull world,” she said.
Madeline Segars has been volunteering at The Gathering Place since August and is studying Psychology at Midway University.
“I knew I wanted a career where I’m helping people so I figured (The Gathering Place Mission) could be a good start,” Segars said.
For her, the hands-on experience is important.
“Everyone kind of knows the locals around here, and everybody is friendly towards each other and looking out for each other, so that is what I like about it,” she said.
Burkhead has served as executive director for about six months, she said. But, she has been a volunteer or working with the mission in some capacity for 10 years.
“One of the things that we do here is give people an opportunity to get back on their feet,” Burkhead said. “We do that all with sharing the love of Jesus. So, (when) somebody might not feel like they are important or loved, we let them know that they are loved and it’s from Jesus.
“It’s a love that we can’t show somebody, but it can flow through us into them. And, it really is amazing when you see somebody that might have come in off the street—for whatever reason—and they are able to go ahead and get a job and start saving money and get their own place…being able to see that transformation take place in somebody just because there is a team around them of good godly people that is lifting them up, it truly is amazing.”
Services provided by The Gathering Place Mission include: case management, job placement assistance, Bible study, parenting classes, service referrals, laundry facilities, hot showers, clothing and personal care items.
Outside the office is a table full of different items left for those at the Mission or anyone in the community who needs them.
Donations are dropped off daily, Women’s Shelter Director Medra Bowen said.
When residents move out on their own, The Gathering Place also provides them with basic furniture, linens, cookware, dishes and beds.
Both Burkhead and Bowen credit God for putting them in a place to serve. They also say that without the help of churches and volunteers The Gathering Place Mission wouldn’t be what it is.
