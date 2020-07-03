As of July 1, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Scott County has soared to 108 total cases, including 51 active cases, according to the Wedco Health District Facebook page.
The latest statistics include four children under the age of seven and four others under the age of 37. Over the last two weeks Scott County has confirmed some 58 cases, including 23 in the last week. National databases have designated Scott County as a COVID-19 “hot spot.”
“What we know about our spike is it is linked to gatherings and to travel out of state,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director.
She noted Scott County’s spike has included younger people, which has been traced to gatherings.
Medical experts have linked some of the national spikes to Memorial Day celebrations and gatherings, and Miller warned people must be careful during the upcoming Fourth of July.
“Just use the normal precautions,” she said. “Don’t gather more than 50 people, wear your mask and wash your hands. Don’t have a buffet line, but plate your food individually and make sure whomever is serving washes their hands.”
Although there are mixed messages regarding masks, Miller said wearing a mask is critical to protecting yourself and others.
“People sneeze, cough or spit,” she said. “That’s how it spreads. A mask absolutely protects you and those with whom you come in contact. I know this holiday people will be outside and wearing a mask will get hot. If you are outside and want to take off your mask, maintain six feet of distance and try to stay away from groups of people.”
While the number of confirmed cases has risen, the important data is the number of hospitalizations. In Scott County four people have been hospitalized.
Wedco also services Harrison County and through July 1, that county had 74 confirmed cases, but 11 have been hospitalized.
To date some 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Scott County have recovered, 58 in Harrison County have recovered.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.