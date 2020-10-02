While many colleges and universities are struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks and surging numbers, Georgetown College’s coronavirus numbers are falling.
“Things are going pretty well,” said Jonathon Sands-Wise, vice president for enrollment who is also overseeing the college’s efforts to manage COVID-19 protocols. “Of course, we know at any time this can turn around so we aren’t taking our foot off the gas, but it is going well.”
Among the protocols is everyone on campus being tested on a regular basis, either on campus or through WEDCO Health District. Each week one-third of the student body and staff is tested, with results posted on a campus website site at http://www.georgetowncollege.edu/current-reporting.
The first week on Aug. 26 some 27 students tested positive and the second full week another 25 students tested positive, with that week’s campus positivity rate at 3.1 percent. Since then, the positivity rate has dropped to as low as .3 percent on Sept. 16 and last week was 1.1 percent. Last week’s testing results show 5 students confirmed with the coronavirus and one faculty member — the first non-student confirmed case on campus this year.
Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director, praised the college’s efforts and protocols.
“You’re going to have some positives with that many people in one area,” she said. “But they are doing a great job of managing.”
Sands-Wise said WEDCO’s help and guidance has been a big factor in the college’s success, so far.
“I can’t say enough good things about the help given to us by WEDCO,” he said. “They have been incredibly helpful and wonderful to work with. I believe that is one reason why we are doing better than many other colleges, because of the local help.”
The college’s students also deserve praise, Sands-Wise said.
“I am so impressed with our students,” he said. “We are asking them to attend college under very weird circumstances, wearing masks, avoiding parties and social gatherings and they are doing it.”
“These are young people who believe they are invincible and immune to things like this virus. But they are following the protocols and it’s working. I am very impressed with the maturity of our students.”
Before this semester started, Georgetown College improved the ventilation system in many buildings and established outdoor instructional spaces complete with blackboards. When the semester started, athletics were moved until later in the year, larger classes were split into two smaller classes, some classes were moved to online or Zoom classes and normal requirements such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands regularly are encouraged on campus.
The challenge going forward is as the weather changes, classes will be forced indoors, but the college’s COVID Response team is constantly monitoring and adjusting. Last week, in an email to students Sands-Wise adjusted traffic patterns for students entering the student center and the chapel to eliminate clusters.
“We continue to work to improve the campus as well, both outdoor spaces and ventilation,” he wrote in the email to students. “If you see an area where you think there is inadequate ventilation or have an idea on how to keep our campus safer, please email me.”
