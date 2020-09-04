\Philipp Hoeper, a recent Georgetown College graduate and New Zealand native, put a plan into action that landed the Gathering Place Mission a Toyota Rav4.
As a part of a pitch competition to better Scott County, Hoeper presented the idea of reliable transportation for places like the Gathering Place to contest hosts Toyota Tsusho America and Georgetown College, a press release says.
Hoeper, along with his fraternity brothers in Lambda Chi Alpha, spent time volunteering with the Gathering Place.
“During my time serving at the Gathering Place with Lambda Chi Alpha, I got to meet some of the people that rely on the Gathering Place,” Hoeper said. “During my interactions with them, I was able to understand the situations that they have had to endure due to circumstances out of their control.
“The theme of all of my interactions with them was the desire for a second chance to help them prosper. And it was clear that their immobility was a huge obstacle to overcome.”
Providing opportunities for those at the Gathering Place and in the community is important to Gathering Place director Andrew Baker.
“To be connected with parts of the community...this is the perfect way to do this,” Baker said.
Baker says he is thankful to Hoeper and for his “vision of caring.”
