A public hearing on the future of the low-head dam at Great Crossing Park has been tentatively set for Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Although there has been no official press release, state and local officials have confirmed such a public hearing is set for next Tuesday at Great Crossing High School at 6:30 p.m.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has been conducting safety reviews at multiple low-dam locations throughout the state, including Great Crossing. Kentucky is among many states that are removing low-head dams, which were built years ago and are failing structurally and no longer serve their original purpose.
Low-head dams are sometimes called “killer dams,” because the surface water appears tranquil and calm, but beneath the surface the water circulates pulling objects to the bottom where they sometimes become caught on objects. The dams also collect sediment, which can cause damage downstream and hinder fish from migrating upstream.
Some residents oppose the dam removal because fish collect near the dam and they believe it offers recreational opportunities. Some residents also fear what may happen downstream once a dam is removed.
There have been several drownings at Great Crossing Park, near the low-head dam. The most recent was May 5 when Edward Ponce, 26, drowned when his kayak overturned in swift waters on Elkhorn Creek. First responder reports indicate the dam’s “hydraulics” hindered rescue efforts.
The state has been studying the possible removal of the low-head dam at Elkhorn Creek prior to the May 5 drowning.
