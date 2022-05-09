Cliff Wilson, a veteran healthcare manager, has been named chief executive officer of Georgetown Community Hospital, announced hospital board chairman Tom Prather.
Wilson will serve as LifePoint’s Central Kentucky market president with operational oversight of Bluegrass Community Hospital, Bourbon Community Hospital, and Clark Regional Medical Center. Wilson will begin his new role on June 6, said Cherie Sibley, President of LifePoint’s Central Division, of which Georgetown Community Hospital is a part.
“The board is very excited about the appointment of Cliff Wilson as the next CEO of Georgetown and market president of Central Kentucky,” said Prather, who is also Georgetown’s mayor. “Cliff has demonstrated a deep commitment to community healthcare and has championed great gains in quality and the enhanced delivery of healthcare during his tenure at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System.”
Wilson comes to Georgetown from Winchester, TN, where he served as the CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System (STRHS) – Winchester and STRHS – Sewanee since 2019. He has also previously served as interim CEO for the STRHS-Lawrenceburg campus, as well as several roles at Rockdale Medical Center, a former LifePoint facility in Conyers, GA. These roles included assistant administrator; senior director, physician services; group practice administrator and regional director. He also served as director of professional recruitment and development for Southeastern Integrated Medical, PL and market manager for HCA Physician Services, both in Gainesville, FL.
“I am excited by the opportunity to join the talented team in Central Kentucky and continue the legacy of providing high quality care to those we serve,” Wilson said. “I’m eager to get started in my new role, and my family and I look forward to becoming involved members of the community very soon.”
Wilson earned a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, UT, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL. He will be relocating to Central Kentucky with his wife, Stephanie. They have four children: Lydia, Natalie, Audrey and Camron.
“Cliff is a long-time and highly regarded healthcare leader who has proven himself to be a key champion for operational excellence and enhancing quality and patient safety,” said Sibley, “He brings a vast amount of knowledge and 20 years of experience to the market president role, having served in many different healthcare leadership positions previously including CEO and COO of other facilities within the LifePoint family.”
