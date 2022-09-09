Cancer patients can now receive treatment locally, as Georgetown Community Hospital unveiled a $7.8 million radiation oncology center Wednesday.
“This new addition of our oncology service is vital to our community and all the communities we serve across Central Kentucky,” said Cliff Wilson, Georgetown Community Hospital CEO. “It expands facilities, technologies and services and represents exceptional growth for our hospital, but more importantly it means so much more to our patients.
“Now, our community has access to state-of-the-art imaging and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer right here, close to home.”
The Central Kentucky Radiation Oncology Center is the result of six years of work by the Lifepoint Health hospital staff, including former GCH CEO William Haugh, Wilson said. Lifepoint Health owns GCH. Dr. Kent Taylor, medical oncologist, was also recognized as instrumental in the planning and organizing of the cancer center.
The Central Kentucky Radiation Oncology Center will be a partner with the University of Kentucky’s Markey Cancer Center.
“This is an opening that’s going to make a difference in the population you are serving,” said Dr. Timothy Mullet, Markey Cancer Center medical director. “I couldn’t think of anything better than what Mr. Wilson said about making communities healthier. If that’s your tagline, we’re all about it because that’s where you need to be.”
Access to care is one of the greatest barriers to defeating cancer, so providing local care is a significant step forward, Mullet said.
The new radiation oncology center will feature a CT scanner for treatment planning, and a linear accelerator to deliver treatment of conventional and stereostatic treatments, upgrades which will allow doctors to see tumors in real time and ensure precise positioning of the patient’s body for accurate treatment planning.
Dr. Laura Downes will be heading the Central Kentucky Radiation Oncology Center, and it will employ 40 people.
The center’s building is located on the GCH campus, behind the emergency room at 1152 Lexington Road.