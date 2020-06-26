Georgetown Community Hospital will receive over $1.65 million in the settlement of a 13-year dispute regarding Medicaid funding.
The settlement was announced by Gov. Andy Beshear and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday.
“Health care is a basic human right, and our rural hospitals have been having significant difficulty long before COVID-19, in our current health care system,” Beshear said. “The expansion of Medicaid in Kentucky has kept many of them open while other states have seen them shuttered, but it hasn’t eliminated the true hardships that are there.”
The settlement was negotiated by Beshear with support from McConnell, successfully convinced the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to offer funding in combination with the state’s liability of $93.9 million. Former Gov. Matt Bevin had budgeted $425 million in state funding to settle the case.
Beshear said the settlement saved Kentucky more than $300 million and provides long-awaited funds immediately back to rural hospitals.
Some 54 hospitals will receive a reimbursement. In addition to Georgetown Community Hospital, Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana will receive $2.26 million and Bourbon Community Hospital will receive $64,742.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.