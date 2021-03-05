A 17-year-old Great Crossing High School senior has reunited his father with a fellow military veteran almost 30 years after their last meeting.
Tanner Hord knew his father, John Hord III, had served as a lance corporal in the Persian Gulf War. But one day, while messing around on Google, he came across some information about a woman named Sandra Valerio.
“It was half getting distracted and another half just procrastinating my homework,” Tanner said. “I just started looking up some stuff. I had just gotten my military ID the day before, so military was at the forefront of my mind. I looked up my dad and there was a transcript a couple links down on Google. I clicked it and read through it. It was about Sandra, but none of us had ever seen this story.”
The story was a 2011 transcript about Valerio’s experiences through the Veteran’s History Project, which Tanner found in the Library of Congress. He then found an email address for Valerio on the website for Del Mar College, where she currently works.
“About a month ago I found the story, and the same day I reached out to her,” Tanner said. “I emailed her for a couple of days. From the point of me finding the transcript to my dad finally being able to see her and talk to her via Zoom was a timeframe of about two weeks, and they’ve been talking ever since then.”
John said when his son first approached him with this information about Sandra, he felt an overwhelming mix of emotions.
“It doesn’t hit you at first,” John said. “It was a lot anxiousness leading up to our Zoom call that we had. We ended up being on a Zoom call for about four hours, and it was an amazing experience. It’s been almost 30 years, but we’re like old friends. It was an immediate connection again. I’ve talked to Sandra every day since we got back in touch.”
Valerio, who currently resides in Corpus Christi, Texas, said it was emotional for her as well when Tanner initially reached out.
“My eyes got big,” she said. “It was just so joyous to know that he was ok. I remembered him right away. Over all these years I wondered if he was okay or not or what happened with him. I felt a great sense of relief. I still never forgot him. Whenever things would get tough, I’d think of what John went through.”
The two crossed paths in March 1991 after John, 19 at the time, stepped on a landmine in Kuwait, which resulted in the loss of four of his toes and shrapnel wounds in both feet and legs.
“I thought my leg was gone,” he said. “It basically felt like I was stepping in fire.”
Fortunately, John’s big toe remained in tact and he was able to keep his foot. After what was a trial surgery at the time and uncertainties around keeping his foot, he was transferred to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, where Valerio served as an aeromedical evacuation specialist. Through the entire experience, John said he never forgot the kindness Valerio showed him.
“The people who took care of me were fantastic, but I really didn’t have the opportunity to get to know anybody,” he said. “I really wanted to get home, and when I landed on Andrews Air Force Base, Sandra was one of the first people I met. The dressing changes were just awful. When I met her, she was coming to do a bandage dressing from where I traveled and basically I just said I was ready to take my whole leg off at this point. But we just connected immediately.”
The connection was so strong, in fact, that John would not allow anyone else to change is bandages. Both John and Valerio recounted a time when Valerio had to be called in on her day off to help John out because of it.
“She talked to them about getting some extra medications when doing the bandage dressing changes,” John said. “We got to know each other. She just talked to me and was patient. The next day, I wasn’t going to let anybody change my dressing but her, and they called her in. She really took an interest and cared about me.”
But Valerio didn’t mind it. She said that’s the whole reason she joined to begin with.
“That’s what I was there to do,” she said. “I didn’t think for one second that I got called in to work this many days and have this many days off. No. This is where I was sent to go, and if I’m here and this is what I’m supposed to do, then this is what I’m going to do. One part was a sense of duty and the other part is someone remembered I was good at something, and hopefully I could give him comfort.”
When John was preparing to leave the base, he had a guardian angel pinned inside of his uniform that he left for Valerio because of her kindness, and it reminded John of the first time he saw her.
“With the operating lights behind her, she was lit up and she really was an angel,” he said. “When I was getting ready to leave, I had a guardian angel pinned inside my uniform the whole time. When they were cutting off my uniform, I told them to save my angel. When I was leaving, I gave her that angel.”
Now, three decades later, the two feel like they haven’t missed a beat, even having a text chain between their respective wives, Crystal Hord and Melody Valerio.
“It’s better than having a brother,” Valerio said. “It feels so natural. It feels like I have a whole other family. Me and my wife Melody, we have rich lives, but with John, Crystal and Tanner it’s just richer knowing that we’ve reconnected. I wish I could explain it. We’re part of each other’s lives for something. Maybe we know what that is already, maybe we don’t know what it will be later on down the road. But with John, I feel like I am with a whole other family. I can call John and he can call me. It just feels like we’re home now.”
The Hord and Valerio families are planning to meet in-person eventually once the COVID-19 pandemic has steadied, and both said they plan to keep close for he rest of their lives.
“We said we’re going to his son’s wedding,” Valerio said. “I don’t know if Tanner understands the enormity of what this means to his parents or to me.”
Tanner said he’s happy he was able to reunite his father with Valerio and that it was all possible through his love of history.
“I’ve always been really interested in history, like U.S. history and stuff especially,” he said. “But this really rekindled that interest in it.”
But none of this would not have been possible without Tanner’s love for his family and instinctual curiosity.
“I think a lot of kids his age would’ve said that’s interesting or whatever, but I really think he wanted to do something for me and surprise me,” he said. “But he literally impacted and changed two families’ lives forever. I’ll repeat this until the day I die, but I’m so proud of him and thankful that he did it.
“I didn’t realize I had impacted her as much as she impacted me. I think God puts people in our lives when you need them. He places people when you need those people, and I truly think he did that with Sandra. When I met her, I knew everything was going to be okay.”
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.