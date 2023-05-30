Keeton

Chad A. Keeton was named the 2023 Valedictorian for GCHS. Keeton graduated with a 4.636 grade point average and completed 20 college courses throughout his high school career.

 Photo Submitted

Chad Keeton is graduating Great Crossing High School valedictorian. He plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University and is studying for the LSAT in June. 

“(Being named valedictorian) means a lot to me,” Keeton said. “It means that the years of hard work and dedication to my coursework has paid off. (It is) one giant step in my long journey that is going to make my high school years all the more memorable to me.”

