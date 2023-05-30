Chad Keeton is graduating Great Crossing High School valedictorian. He plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University and is studying for the LSAT in June.
“(Being named valedictorian) means a lot to me,” Keeton said. “It means that the years of hard work and dedication to my coursework has paid off. (It is) one giant step in my long journey that is going to make my high school years all the more memorable to me.”
During his time in school COVID forced him to face online learning, which he credits with challenging him.
“That was a real challenge for me doing online learning, but it also offered a lot of insight into myself and how I can be very self-motivated,” he said. “The next year I took one AP course and ended up getting an A in it, and I realized I was limiting myself and I decided to start taking dual credits.”
With the credits Keeton has earned through dual credit, he is on track to graduate college next year.
“(In studying law) I just hope to be able to help people who are in need,” Keeton said. “One of the major parts of that was growing up with my mom who would always help those in need. She was a nurse when I was younger and that really impacted me.”
He credits both his parents with realizing his interest in helping others. Keeton remembers his mother always being happy even though she worked long hours.
Keeton is pursuing a degree in psychology from EKU and plans to attend a state school for law.
His friends are a highlight from his high school experience, he said.
“I always really enjoyed hanging out with my friends,” Keeton said. “They always really made my high school experience better. Especially during COVID when you weren’t really able to see too many people, they always managed to light up my day.”
For those hoping to follow a similar path in school and completing dual credit, Keeton’s advice is to make it over that first initial hurdle in class and find a good support system.
“Duel credits are challenging, but if you have a good support system around you—my dad really helped me get used to college my first semester and understand how you go about it—after you get past that first hurdle it all becomes a little bit easier.
“I, honestly, would recommend dual credits to anybody who is interested in going to college at all because it lets you test it out and understand yourself better.”