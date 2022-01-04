The Kentucky General Assembly will hit the ground running as it convenes today.
The first order of business will be approving redistricting maps for the House and Senate, as well as Congressional. The House unveiled its map late last week, and the Senate will unveil its map early this week. This week, Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, appeared on WKYT’s Kentucky Newsmakers to discuss the upcoming session, especially the redistricting maps.
“You’re going to see a map that follows all the federal and state requirements for redistricting,” said Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown. “It will be a bipartisan redistricting plan. We did incorporate the Democrats in a big way. We are also not pitting members against each other, that is a very positive step, which is a very difficult thing to do.”
The requirements are each representative in the General Assembly must represent approximately the same number of residents — plus or minus 5 percent.
The 17th Senate District, represented by Thayer, will likely be one of the districts with the most changes.
“The 17th Senate District is one of the fastest growing districts in Kentucky due to population growth in Scott County,” Thayer said. “It has 11,000 more residents than the Senate population of 118,000, which means it will need to become smaller geographically.
“Neither Scott or Grant are big enough to be split so the reduction will likely come from the Kenton County portion of the district.”
Thayer said he feels good about the maps. The Republican Party holds a majority in the General Assembly, but the maps are bi-partisan, he said.
“We asked (the Democrats) to draw a number of the districts they currently represent, especially in Jefferson County,” Thayer said. “When you have these bi-partisan or non-partisan commissions, they rarely turn out that way because it is a political process.
“Some of the other groups who have proffered maps will look at our final maps and say, ‘oh, that looks a lot like our map.’ At the end of the day, there are only a few ways you can draw these maps based upon the massive geographic changes we are seeing in Kentucky with people from eastern and western Kentucky moving to north and central Kentucky.”
Rep. Phillip Pratt said he would prefer to wait until the session begins to discuss the maps. However, preliminary reports are that Pratt will lose part of Fayette County — because of Scott’s population growth.
Because the maps have not been approved, the General Assembly will also likely move the candidate filing deadline, at least for state senate and representative positions, until end of January. This will allow candidates to assess the new districts. There are also discussions that all candidate filings may be moved back to Jan. 31, including local races.
The General Assembly must also approve a two-year budget. State budgets are typically produced in the longer 60-day sessions, but the pandemic outbreak in 2020 forced the legislators to pass a one-year budget in order to shorten the session. Last year, legislators passed another one-year budget because it was the shorter session.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.