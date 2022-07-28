EASTERN KENTUCKY — As flooding in eastern Kentucky continues to worsen with more rain expected to be on the way, Georgetown and Scott County fire department staff are making their way to Whitesburg in hopes they can lend a helping hand.
Battalion Chief Revel Oliver of the Georgetown Fire Department said the city sent a captain and a firefighter today at 3 p.m. to Whitesburg, where they will join another crew from the Scott County Fire Department. He added the groups from Scott County are meeting with Campbellsville Fire and Rescue, another fire service Oliver said has worked alongside Georgetown and Scott County crews in the past.
Having heard estimates of anywhere from six to seven inches of rain within a 24-hour period in eastern Kentucky, Oliver said people were caught off guard because of the amount of rainfall in such a short window of time. He added the water has nowhere to go because of the terrain and continual downpours.
Oliver also warned people to behave cautiously around flood waters:
“You've heard it said before, always turn around, don't drown. If you got somebody going across, you know, as little as six inches of water can sweep a car away, so if somebody's trying to walk through it, obviously, what could happen.”
As far as natural disasters, Oliver said he has been fortunate to be able to help someone on their worst day, noting 17 days spent in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina occurred.
“We were there right after it happened. Seven days in Joplin, Missouri, after the tornado hit and wiped that town out. Most recently, we went to Mayfield. I was there for a week. West Liberty when it hit,” he said. “It's really heartbreaking to see people lose everything, even their lives. I figure somebody's got to be there to help, it might as well be me.”
Oliver said the department has heard that there are still ongoing rescues currently: “There are people still on the roof down there and probably in some trees. Until we get guys on the ground down there, I won't know more. The county, as well as a city, works very well with the departments and continue to give us this opportunity to go out and help people from outside our jurisdictions.”
As the waters continue to rise, Oliver extended a word of encouragement for neighbors in eastern Kentucky.
“You're in our thoughts and prayers. Hang in there. It will get better. I know you don't think it is right now, but it will get better.”
Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the Commonwealth Thursday morning, calling the floods one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history. Beshear added that he and other officials are expecting death totals into the double digits.
Numerous videos and photographs are spreading across social media giants like Facebook and Instagram as locals in eastern Kentucky ask for help. The flood waters continue to sweep cars away, drown houses and damage roadways. State and local officials are advising individuals to stay away from rising water and move to higher ground as another two to three inches of rainfall is expected to impact the area tonight.
Beshear has issued a state of emergency for Kentucky and has activated the state’s National Guard to aid victims, as well as in recovery efforts. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is also actively conducting rescues.