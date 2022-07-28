flooding

The Pikeville Fire Department is trying to get to people that are stranded on Long Fork while water is still rising.

 Cory White Facebook Photo

EASTERN KENTUCKY — As flooding in eastern Kentucky continues to worsen with more rain expected to be on the way, Georgetown and Scott County fire department staff are making their way to Whitesburg in hopes they can lend a helping hand. 

Battalion Chief Revel Oliver of the Georgetown Fire Department said the city sent a captain and a firefighter today at 3 p.m. to Whitesburg, where they will join another crew from the Scott County Fire Department. He added the groups from Scott County are meeting with Campbellsville Fire and Rescue, another fire service Oliver said has worked alongside Georgetown and Scott County crews in the past.

