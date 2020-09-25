The Georgetown and Scott County Museum has unveiled a new exhibit featuring the farming history of a notable Scott County family. The Cutter family tools were donated to the museum by Chris and Jane Cutter, and the museum unveiled the exhibit on Sept. 16.
The tools feature everything from a hay fork, to a sea chest, to a cabbage cutter.
The tools detail the rich history that not only belongs to the Cutter family, but any family in the 19th and 20th centuries, had to endure and improvise in order to make a living on the farm.
“It’s a real neat story to show how important it is to local people, how important it is to our history that we have someone like the Cutter’s who will donate something so historically significant,” said Museum Director Ruth Stevens.
Hanging near the tools in the museum is a story about the tools, written by Chris Cutter.
“All of the tools were essential for the early farmers to make a living from the land, and it was indeed hard work. I am truly grateful for my ancestors’ courage and perseverance to secure a new life in the new country and eventually make a better life for their descendants,” Cutter said in an excerpt from his story about the Cutter family tools.
Chris and his wife, Jane, decided to move earlier this year from their five-acre home, and along with it, the difficult decision of what to do with the Cutter family tools. Jane is originally from Georgetown.
“I’ve always appreciated old things. Antiques,” Cutter said.
Cutter said he didn’t want to sell them to just anybody, and then he thought about asking the Georgetown and Scott County Museum if they would be willing to take the tools in.
“You couldn’t believe how relieved I was that these items are going to be maintained at the museum,” he said.
Cutter said he hopes that kids will be able to view the tools at the museum and ask their parents if people really used to live like that.
“It gives me 100 percent enjoyment,” he said.
The Georgetown and Scott County Museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located on Main Street.
