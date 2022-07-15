Nic Brown is the author of five books, a podcast host, and an award-winning filmmaker whose new movie, “The Fall of Usher,” made its streaming debut Tuesday, July 12.
Brown has worked in Scott County for 22 years, serving as manager of quality and special projects for Toyota Tsusho America.
“I’ve always wanted to write my own stories,” Brown said. “However, I did not think I had the right skill set so I started a movie review website to practice writing.”
His movie review site led to introductions to a number of independent filmmakers as he was finishing work on his first novel.
“About the same time I started helping out some on indie shoots. I was working on a web series and that led me to meet my current filmmaking partners from ThoughtFly studios in Louisville, and that led to my first feature film,” Brown said.
“At the same time this was going on I was asked to cohost a podcast on ‘B’ movies. So a lot of stuff kind of came together all at once and yet over the course of a decade.”
This podcast, “The B-Movie Cast,” covers “sci-fi, horror and other genre films like grindhouse movies or kung fu films and we have a lot of fun doing it,” Brown said. The podcast will soon record its 500th episode. “Not many podcasts make it to 500 so that’s a bit of a feather in our cap I believe,” Brown said.
Brown’s first feature, “Loss Prevention,” which he wrote and produced, won a Drive-In Academy Award or “Hubbie” (so named because the award is engraved into a Chevy hubcap) from drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs at the 2021 Joe Bob’s Jamboree at the Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Lehighton, PA.
“It was a real honor and it is hard to describe just how exciting it was for me to win that award from Joe Bob Briggs,” Brown said. “His earlier work on The Movie Channel and later TNT… was part of my development of a love of film and so being honored by him was particularly thrilling.”
Brown’s second feature, “Wretch,” had its world premiere at the Kentucky Theater in Lexington in 2019, and his third feature, “The Fall of Usher,” which Brown produced, is streaming on iTunes and Amazon now. Brown describes the movie as “a smash-up of a number of Edgar Allan Poe stories and has a good mix of psychological horror and drama.” The movie won the Audience Choice Award at the 2021 H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival in Portland, OR.
Nic Brown can be reached at his website, authornicbrown.com. The B-Movie Cast is available free on iTunes or Amazon.
