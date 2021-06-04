The Georgetown City Council has returned to in-person meetings, holding its first on May 24 after almost 10 months of meeting via Zoom due to the pandemic.
The mood among council members was excited and little relieved at the May 24 council meeting. It was the first opportunity for new council members Willow Hambrick and Greg Hampton to actually meet and participate in an in-person meeting since they assumed office in January.
“It was very upbeat,” Mayor Tom Prather said about the meeting. “Everyone made a note to say how happy they were to be together again.”
The council’s next meeting will be Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m. Like the May 24 meeting, the June meeting is currently scheduled to be held at the Scott County Public Library’s community room at 104 Bradford Lane. The meeting is being held at the library to allow for appropriate spacing and due to current state-mandated occupancy limitations, said Andrew Hartley, the city’s chief administrative officer. Future meetings will be evaluated on a per meeting basis as the state issues new capacity guidelines.
A main topic for the June 14 meeting will be a vote on the mayor’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget, which must be passed by June 30 as the city’s fiscal year begins July 1.
Because of the city budget proposal and its discussions, the timing of the return to in-person meetings is good, Prather said.
“We are now available for in-person public comment,” the mayor said. “This allows the public to better participate in the budget process.”
The public is encouraged to attend the council meeting, but are asked to follow Healthy at Work guidelines for facial coverings and social distancing. The public may enter the library on the gallery side (on the right, facing the building) rather than the main library entrance. The meeting will be considered a special called meeting because it is being held in a location other than city hall.
The meeting will be broadcast live and recorded via the city’s YouTube channel.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.