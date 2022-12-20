On December 12, Georgetown College announced that the institution had received a $36,000 grant dedicated to research examining changes to the institution over the last 30 years. The funds provide schools like Georgetown the opportunity to reexamine their history and its relevance to present day, said Roger Ward, psychology professor and project lead.
The funds are provided by the Network for Vocation Undergraduate Education (NetVUE), a program administered by the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC). Founded in 1956, CIC serves nearly 700 independent colleges across the U.S. and works to support liberal art institutions and their leadership.
“They provide programs to schools like Georgetown who are interested in enhancing their higher education portfolio with programs related to vocation, understanding where a person is called into the world,” said Ward. “This benefits not only the students but also faculty and the constituencies of these groups.”
Following encouragement from institutional administration, Ward wrote a proposal for the grant and submitted it this past August. He was thrilled when he heard the news and was excited for the added but fulfilling work, he said.
“It’s really nice to be at a school like Georgetown where I can combine not only an academic role and profession but also participate in things that I think are valuable for the college in general and will be for years to come,” he said.
A number of topics are being evaluated through the research, including the impact of past presidents and the college’s connection to the Kentucky Baptist Convention (KBC) stretching over the past 30 years, said Ward.
“In that time, we had a long-term president who brought a lot of change to Georgetown, a lot of attention to Georgetown, and a lot of debt — one of the stories here is how the institution kind of transformed through its leadership and some of those impacts are really good and helped us clarify and they also constructed some of the struggles were still dealing with,” he said.
The college’s realignment with the KBC has also served a critical role in the college’s identity, said Ward. However, the college remains denominationally Baptist.
“Due to changes in leadership in the state convention, the college found it important to reassert or assert its independence from that denominational connection,” he said.
Research will be completed through interviews of individuals long involved with the college as well as a traditional look into past history and events, he said.
Eric Fruge, a 1975 graduate and former employee of the college became involved with the research following a conversation with Ward about the research.
“I’ve done a lot of work on the history of the college and so (Ward) thought my insights into that story would be helpful in making the grant and asked me to be a part of his team to make up the proposal,” Fruge said.
History has remained one of his passions and Fruge finds it helpful to tell how the college has evolved over time and how it continues to do so, he said. Similar to Ward, Fruge has watched the institution change over the past half a century, including an increase in racial diversity as well as the changing landscape of the campus and financial difficulties, he said.
“The college has a lot to offer and has rich history and has made some great strides over the last few years, but it has found itself in financial difficulties, I don’t think that’s a secret,” said Fruge.
Overall, the research facilitated by the grant ultimately focuses on the institution’s future and how it will continue to offer educational excellence to students and the college community, said Fruge.
The final project of the research includes both a multi-authored book and video interviews detailing the findings, said both Ward and Fruge. According to a press release published by the college, these will be accompanied by a commissioned outdoor art instillation.
The book will cover the facets of the development of the college’s identity, something that has not been put into print in this kind of way, said Ward.
“A little bit of it will be this narrative portion, but then looking individually at topics like how the faculty — persisted and really sustained the college during this time period that had some dramatic ups and downs,” said Ward.