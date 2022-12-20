On December 12, Georgetown College announced that the institution had received a $36,000 grant dedicated to research examining changes to the institution over the last 30 years. The funds provide schools like Georgetown the opportunity to reexamine their history and its relevance to present day, said Roger Ward, psychology professor and project lead. 

The funds are provided by the Network for Vocation Undergraduate Education (NetVUE), a program administered by the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC). Founded in 1956, CIC serves nearly 700 independent colleges across the U.S. and works to support liberal art institutions and their leadership. 

