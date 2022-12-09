GC

Georgetown College’s annual Chorale Christmas Concert was held on Sunday, Dec. 4 at John L. Hill Chapel.

 Screenshot Courtesy of Georgetown College Youtube Page

The Georgetown College Chorale program held their annual Chorale Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 at John L. Hill Chapel. The theme, “Traditions, Old and New,” featured several holiday songs as well as some fresh takes on classic arrangements. The choir program has existed since the 1960s, said Director of Choirs Christopher Powell.  

The concert opened with a choir wide traditional rendition of the “Carol of Holly and Ivy,” as well as a modern take on “Jingle Bells.” Students were also grouped and performed based on the days in which they took the academic course for the program.  

