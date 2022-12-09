The Georgetown College Chorale program held their annual Chorale Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 at John L. Hill Chapel. The theme, “Traditions, Old and New,” featured several holiday songs as well as some fresh takes on classic arrangements. The choir program has existed since the 1960s, said Director of Choirs Christopher Powell.
The concert opened with a choir wide traditional rendition of the “Carol of Holly and Ivy,” as well as a modern take on “Jingle Bells.” Students were also grouped and performed based on the days in which they took the academic course for the program.
The concert also included a first-time performance of the student-led acapella group, who sung “White Winter Hymnal.”
The choir also performed “What Child is This,” “Candlelight Carol,” and the upbeat “Text Me Merry Christmas,” which featured numerous student solos.
During the concert, Powell thanked students involved with the program, many of whom had experienced personal challenges throughout the semester.
“I want to make sure that they hear me say, in front of all of you, how grateful I am of all of their efforts so far,” said Powell.
Powell has served as the program’s director for the past four years and did so throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The university allowed the group to continue practicing during this time, said Powell, which served beneficial to their musical growth and allowed the choir to continue improving. However, students remained conscious of the high likelihood of spreading the virus while singing and remained masked during practice.
Georgetown College offers only a music minor for students interested in performance; it is unlikely to see students, said Powell, in both the university’s choir and enrolled in the minor.
“Most of the students in the choir aren’t in the music minor,” said Powell. “Students just do it because they enjoy singing.”
Another draw for students to become involved in the program is the amount of comradery that it brings. This differs from the friendships acquired in other student organizations such as Greek life or clubs, says Powell. Students can use their voices to collaborate and express themselves, a unique characteristic of the group. The ensemble does not require an audition, allowing students from all skill levels and backgrounds to participate.
The spring is just as full of excitement and performances as the fall semester, said Powell. Performances revolve around two themes, one focusing heavily on performance of classical songs and arrangements. During this time, students in middle and high school choirs are also performing and being judged at the Kentucky Music Education Association’s yearly assessment, and Powell hopes that this performance by the university serves as a learning experience.
Arrangements for the last concert of the semester are completely student selected, said Powell. Songs can range from classics and pop medleys to more difficult performance pieces.
“It’s always interesting to see what students pick,” said Powell.