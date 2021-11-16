A social media post in support of “survivors of sexual assault” signed “Your GC Faculty” has been shared by several Georgetown College faculty members amidst the firing of its president for sexual assault allegations.
On Friday, Scott County United presented a letter of support for Georgetown College, which was hand delivered to the college’s provost. Dr. Rosemary Allen, the college’s provost, has been named acting president.
“We the faculty of Georgetown College affirm our support of survivors of sexual assault within our campus community and beyond. We are committed to the work of fighting against sexual violence through education and action. We consider the safety of our students, staff and faculty to be of utmost importance and want all survivors to know we stand with you.”
The GC Faculty post is not an official statement from Georgetown College, said a college spokesman.
Scott County United’s letter was delivered to Dr. Allen’s office, but was addressed to “Faculty/Staff/Students.”
“We just felt it was appropriate to show support for Georgetown College,” said Scott County United President Mike Hockensmith.
The letter states:
“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Scott County United, Inc., please accept this correspondence as one of united support during this challenging and arduous time for Georgetown College. With the unprecedented growth in local enrollment of student learners the College is on such a positive trajectory and we want to see that continue. Our Board of Directors and staff extend a hand of compassion, hope and resiliency as you move forward under new leadership.
“We trust that during the next few weeks and months you will be able to rebound from this occurrence as you have done over the last number of years; the faculty and staff are to be commended because of their acceptance of the challenges. Our commitment to you is to be an encourager and an aide to Georgetown College in whatever way and manner necessary.”
On Nov. 1, the college’s Board of Trustees relieved William Jones of his position as Georgetown College president after a staff member accused him of assaulting her on a college-related trip. She has since taken out an emergency protection order against Jones out of safety concerns, states the court order. A judge has ruled the emergency protection order remain in place until an April, 2022 hearing.
The college Board of Trustees also stated Jones had an “inappropriate” relationship with another staff member in its statement regarding the firing.
In an unrelated event, this past summer a man was convicted of raping a Georgetown College student in her dorm room. The student and her family have accused the college of trying to cover up the incident and a failure to support the student.
