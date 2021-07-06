Georgetown College lit up Giddings Hall on its campus for two days last month in celebration of Pride Month.
The decision to do this was an act of the college’s task force to improve kindness and inclusion that was made official back in February. The task force was led by three co-chairs — Robbi Barber, executive director of Diversity and Inclusion; Jason Snider, associate dean for Academic Services and Registrar; and Karyn McKenzie, psychology professor — and included four faculty, staff and student representatives respectively, two executive cabinet members, two alumni representatives and one trustee representative.
In 2018, Georgetown College passed a policy on diversity and inclusion that the school would not discriminate based on several factors, which included sexual orientation. In 2020, Georgetown College President Will Jones launched the task force, and in February the Board of Trustees affirmed the task force’s recommendations, which included lighting Giddings Hall up for two nights, June 16 and 17, to celebrate Pride Month.
For Jones, the decision was about making sure all members of the campus community felt welcomed at Georgetown College.
“It’s important for us because I want to make sure that all of the members of our campus community feel included and welcomed and appreciated and loved and supported — our faculty, staff, coaches, administrators, students,” Jones said. “I think through the years, there have been various groups of students that have not felt included or supported or loved or appreciated. To those people, I say I’m sorry. I apologize on behalf of Georgetown College that you experienced some type of hurt or pain based on who you were as a person, whether it be your skin color or your sexual orientation.”
When coming up with the recommendations, Barber said it was about showing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.
“Our goal was to make sure that everyone felt included and to be inclusive,” Barber said. “We wanted to make sure everyone has a voice, everyone is loved, everyone is respected and everyone is included. Yes, it was Pride Month, but it was just saying as a Christian college, we love people.”
While Jones said he did receive a little negative pushback from the community, “about 90 percent” of the feedback was positive. He said none of the negative feedback changed his stance on the topic.
“I’d say first and foremost, Georgetown College is a college,” he said. “We’re not a church. With a church, you can have any orthodoxy where if people are out of alignment with the teachings of that tradition, then you can remove them. You can ask them not to be a part of your community anymore. But we are an institution of higher learning, and what that means is all kinds of people are welcome to study here and be a part of our community.”
Jones added that the college is not connected to one particular church, only falling under the Christian umbrella rather than any one specific sect of the religion.
“We are Christian, but we don’t have a church that we are connected to,” he said. “Historically, we’ve been Baptist — Kentucky Baptist — but again, we are a Christian institution of higher learning. We are a Christian college, and it is exactly because we are a Christian college that we decided to work on improving inclusion and kindness.”
If anything, Jones said he feels the lights represent exactly what is taught in the Bible.
“Jesus told us to love God and love people,” he said. “Jesus taught us through the Good Samaritan story in Luke 10 to be merciful, Jesus taught us in Matthew 25 to welcome the stranger and to meet people’s physical, psychological and emotional needs. That’s what we’re trying to do at Georgetown College.”
With the cultural climate of the world the way it is, Barber said the feeling of inclusivity and kindness is extra important.
“That was his greatest command was for us to love one another and that’s the most important thing for us to display who we are — that we are a campus who follows Jesus’ command to love people,” she said. “Whether it’s Black Lives Matter or the LGBTQ+ community, Pride Month, Black history Month, Juneteenth, we just want to say we love you and we just want to include you and celebrate you. That is how our task force was. We hear you and we’re cheering you on, no matter what group or population or race or ethnicity you identify with. We are inclusive of all people.”
Giddings Hall was chosen because Jones said it represents the center and face of Georgetown College.
“When you turn on Memorial Drive here and you’re coming up facing the circle, it’s Giddings,” he said. “We have commencement here. This is the administrative building. In some ways, this is a part of the power structure of Georgetown College. A lot of decisions are made here in this building. If it is one of the places of power on our campus, we wanted to light it up and let people know that the folks who have some power are making this decision to let you know that you are welcomed, included and loved.”
One the first night, Jones said several alumni showed up to take pictures of the lights outside the college.
“They just thought they would never see the day that Georgetown would be as welcoming as we were those days,” he said. “They were moved to tears. They were literally crying and saying ‘thank you for showing us that you love us.’ I got emails like that from some of our alumni who told us they were so appreciative that the college was focused on being more inclusive and told us their stories. It really was meaningful to a large group of our alumni, and not all of them were members of the LGBTQ+ community. A lot of straight folks wanted to see the college be more inclusive and to be kinder and more welcoming.”
In his 2019 convocation when he first began his time at Georgetown College, Jones said he mentioned wanted to open the doors wide for the campus community to improve the quality of education the college provides, and part of that is being more welcoming to all types of people.
“We want all kinds of students here at Georgetown offering all kinds of perspectives, challenging one another, challenging themselves, debating issues and ideas and the merit of those issues and ideas so that we can offer the best education possible of the head and the heart,” he said. “If by lighting up Giddings, we help one young person find value in their life so that they don’t feel like they’re worthless or never going to be loved or accepted, I think it’s worth it.”
Jones said he hopes the lights will be a recurring thing for the college and did not rule out the possibly of even extending the lights throughout the month of June.
“Things change over time,” he said. “I think we as a society, we learn more and because we learn more, we get better and we behave in better ways over time. Just the other day, I had lunch with three of our alums and one of the women at the table 23 years ago married a Black man. It was only 23 years ago, not 50 years ago, not 70 years. She lived here in the Bluegrass region and she married an African American man, and the church she grew up in her entire life shunned her. Now today I can’t imagine that happening.
“I hope and pray that 20 years from now, we’re going to look back on this time and say ‘what was the big deal about Georgetown College lighting up Giddings in Pride colors?’ Who cares if two women want to marry one another? Who cares if two men want to marry one another? Good for them. Thank God they found the love of their life. I hope and pray that that’s where we’re going.”
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.