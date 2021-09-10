Georgetown College’s full-time enrollment this fall is the highest since 2011, led by its largest Fall class enrollment ever, college officials said.
The total college’s full-time enrollment is 1,224, up from 1,067 last year. That number does not include post-baccalaureate, dual-credit and part-time students.
The large enrollment increase can be traced to its largest fall class of 530 new students, including 481 first-year students, noted the college in a press release.
“It is very exciting to welcome another record-breaking incoming class at Georgetown College,” said President William Jones. “They are beginning their journey of a championship-level education of the mind and heart that will be transformational for them. I can’t wait to see all these students will accomplish and celebrate at Georgetown.”
As recently as 2015, Georgetown College was struggling financially and its enrollment was falling. Jones became the college’s 25th president in 2019 and almost immediately began an aggressive campaign to increase enrollment by offering free tuition to students in several Kentucky counties with direct ties to the college, including Scott County.
In the Fall of 2019, Georgetown College’s incoming class was 350, followed by 460 during the Fall of 2020, a record at the time. This fall’s incoming class is a growth of 15 percent over last year’s record-breaking class.
The incoming class also features the most international students Georgetown College has ever had in one class.
“It is wonderful to be here and experience the excitement of a full campus,” said Jonathan Sands Wise, vice president of enrollment management. “So many students are choosing GC because they know that this is the place where they can receive a truly exceptional education in a vibrant Christian community, and they want that challenge and that support.”
