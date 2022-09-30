An art exhibit recently opened at Georgetown College, marking a historical week for the education facility. 

The exhibit, titled “WOMEN: Looking Through the Eyes of Women at Georgetown College,” showcases archived materials curated by college students. The gallery also pays homage to Dr. Rosemary Allen, who is set to be inaugurated today at 10 a.m. as the 26th Georgetown College President. She is the first female president in the college’s 193-year history. 

