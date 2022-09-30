An art exhibit recently opened at Georgetown College, marking a historical week for the education facility.
The exhibit, titled “WOMEN: Looking Through the Eyes of Women at Georgetown College,” showcases archived materials curated by college students. The gallery also pays homage to Dr. Rosemary Allen, who is set to be inaugurated today at 10 a.m. as the 26th Georgetown College President. She is the first female president in the college’s 193-year history.
Featured in the Cochenour Gallery located within the Ensor Learning Resource Center of Georgetown College, students have pulled together historical photographs and film to create a walkthrough of womens’ history on the campus. Sydney Pinkston, a senior who is majoring in studio art with a corollary in education, said she worked with her fellow classmates to curate the exhibit.
“We are celebrating the inauguration of Dr. Rosemary Allen,” she said. “We decided that it would be fitting to have an exhibition about womens’ experience at Georgetown [College] throughout the years, so you can see that we have different focus areas, like dorm life, then there’s Greek life, because Greek life is pretty big on Georgetown College Campus. Dorm life used to be huge, I mean, they used to be almost like sororities.
“Then Belle of the Blue, which that’s a long standing tradition. We have sports, all of these old slides that we found, then the Women’s Association, important African American women that have been on Georgetown’s campus and then a whole section dedicated to Dr. Rosemary Allen.”
Pinkston said she believes the importance of women is something being focused on more, especially as a highlight now that Allen is stepping into the role of president after she joined the college 38 years ago in the English department.
“She’s our first woman president ever, and that itself is just an outstanding accomplishment. I think that’s something really good for Georgetown. I love it. It’s empowering, and it shows people that you can always break the next glass ceiling,” she said.
Pinkston said she is proud of the exhibit and invites the public to come walk through time with her, as it will be open until Nov. 10.
Aaron Reynolds, the gallery’s director and an adjunct instructor, said although he didn’t create the exhibit, he is proud of his student who did.
“I basically just threw this on my students at the start of the semester and let them run wild through the archive. Because of Dr. Rosemary Allen’s inauguration as our first woman president, I wanted them to do something about the history of women at Georgetown or women’s experiences at the college,” he said.
Students were guided through the process as they developed their exhibit, Reynolds said, who added the class showed a great deal of curiosity and interest in the history of Georgetown College’s female population.
“I was impressed by how much drive they had, and how much they liked researching this and how passionate they were for archival materials. I thought that was really cool,” he said.
Though he’s only been teaching at Georgetown College for a little over a year, Reynolds said he has interacted with Allen quite a bit, noting he is grateful of how supportive she has been with his students’ galleries.
“She comes to every single one of our exhibition receptions, which I think is just incredible. To see the soon inaugurated President personally show up and be so supportive and always have kind and encouraging words to say… It means a lot,” Reynolds said.