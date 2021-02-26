Georgetown College is planning to donate several boxes of food to both its college community and local community in Scott County.
Approximately 2,200 food boxes in two truckloads will be handed out starting at noon today (Friday) by around 50 volunteers from Georgetown College, it’s sororities and fraternities, Georgetown Baptist Church and Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Each box is valued at approximately $50 and will contain at least 30 percent protein, vegetables and dairy respectively.
Robbi Morgan, director of diversity and inclusion at Georgetown College, said the need for food security in the community has only become more evident with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that with COVID, people have lost jobs, there’s places that have shut down, places that have closed, places that have had to let folks go,” she said. “From previous food box giveaways, it’s very obvious and evident that there is a need for food. There’s a need for the boxes of food and feeding our people. It seems like we just keep getting hit. We have COVID, then we had the weather.”
Unfortunately, the weather did play a big part in getting this event off the ground. Originally, there were going to be two separate events, but they had to be combined into one collective event due to the inclement weather, as the food will be coming from Texas.
It was especially important for the college to share the food boxes with the Scott County community, Morgan said.
“We can’t be a college in the community if we’re not willing to serve the community in some capacity,” she said. “If we can give out food or whatever, I think it’s a testament to Georgetown College being who they say they are as a Christian college. It’s love thy neighbor as thyself. I’m feeding myself, I need to feed my neighbor. We are in the center of town. Not only do we have students here from the community, but there are people who actually live here in the community. If we’re not reaching out to the community, then what are we doing? It sends a message as to who we as a college are.”
The food is being provided through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm to Families food box program, which have previously been donated through Scott County with organizations like the AMEN House. However, these boxes are being delivered to Georgetown College by the Redemption Bowl Food for the Soul program, which has donated and delivered food all over the country during the pandemic.
“There’s a spiritual piece to it as well,” Morgan said. “They are wanting to feed you physically, but incorporating some of the word to feed you spiritually.”
The program, which is ran out of Forth Worth, Tex., wanted to donate to Georgetown College because of its Bishop Scholars Program, which provides students with scholarship opportunities who are recommended by or descended from Bishop alumni. Pastor Kyev Tatum of New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, one of the event organizers, is a Bishop alumnus that connected the program to Georgetown College. Tatum works alongside “Coach” Vint Hargrave, founder of Redemption Bowl International.
“Preacher (Tatum) and I were put in the position to dedicate, donate and deliver millions of dollars of fresh food and personal protection equipment across the nation during the pandemic,” Hargrave said in an Interview with NBC Dallas-Forth Worth “We are now positioned to highlight the need for help in a lot of rural communities across the country. With the right collaborations and partnerships, we are confident that we have developed a model to help serve a lot of neighbors.”
This is a drive-thru event, and each family is entitled to one box of food that will be loaded in the vehicle by volunteers. However, if more than one family is in the vehicle, more boxes may be allocated.
Officers from the Georgetown Police Department and Georgetown College Campus Safety will be on-site to direct traffic flow throughout Friday afternoon.
There are no restrictions on who can receive the food boxes and they will be given out throughout the afternoon Friday until the supply is gone.
