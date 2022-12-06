Georgetown College has retained its accreditation from the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSOC) although with a warning to continue addressing and improving the college’s financial health.
A two-year probation was lifted in 2018 by SACSOC for Georgetown College. The probation was in place because the college “failed to comply” with the association’s financial stability guidelines.
Since probation was listed in 2018, the college has worked to increase enrollment while keeping tuition increases under control.
“Amid the financial challenges that Georgetown College and all colleges across the country are tackling, Georgetown’s commitment to a rigorous, affordable, Christian and inclusive education has not waned,” states a college press release. “While colleges and universities across the country have continued to raise tuition by an average of two percent over the past several years, Georgetown has successfully kept tuition increases below the two percent national average to ensure rising costs are not passed onto students.
In addition, student enrollment is solid. In the fall of 2022, Georgetown College welcomed 401 new students from more than 17 counties and 17 states outside Kentucky.”
The press release also noted the following:
—Georgetown College is the top-ranked Kentucky college or university for getting a job. The college has retained that top ranking for five consecutive years.
—93 percent of Georgetown College’s graduates are employed or enrolled in a continuing education program within six months of graduation.
—Georgetown College is ranked 43rd in the nation for making the biggest difference in students’ future earnings.
—Georgetown College has kept the faculty/student ratio at 12:1, creating an environment of lasting relationships and the environment for personalized instruction.
— Over the past five years, 100 percent of Georgetown College’s pre-law students and 90 percent of its pre-med students have been admitted to op law and medical programs.
—97 percent of Humanities majors are employed within six months of graduation.
“We are also partnering with state leaders and economic developers to help prepare students for the jobs of the future,” states the college’s press release. “We will be adding degrees and certifications to meet Kentucky employers’ needs as the number of open jobs outpaces the number of available employees.
“One way we are doing this is by focusing on the expansion of our healthcare and technology programs to meet the growing demand.”