The Georgetown College Bishop Scholars Program and the Redemption Bowl organization will be giving out 1,200 USDA food boxes at Toyota Stadium on Friday, May 28 starting at noon. Each box will consist of dairy, protein and vegetables.
The Bishop Scholars Program and the Redemption Bowl organization hosted their first food box giveaway at Georgetown College in February of this year.
The boxes are provided to Georgetown College through a partnership with the Redemption Bowl organization based in Dallas, Texas. The Christian-based organization serves a need to feed souls and families, according to Georgetown College Director of Diversity and Inclusion Robbi Barber.
“The organization comes up and supplies us with USDA Farm to Families boxes. The boxes are 30 percent protein, 30 percent vegetables and 30 percent dairy,” said Barber.
The college was chosen as a partner due to the school’s connection to Bishop College through the Bishop Scholars program. Georgetown College first began its partnership with the alumni from Bishop College in 2006. Bishop College was founded in Marshall, Texas.
Each truck typically contains around 1,250 boxes to give away to the college campus community and the Georgetown community. Barber said the giveaway will mostly focus on the Georgetown community since Georgetown College students have left campus after finishing classes for the semester.
In addition, the Bishop Scholars Program has partnerships with Mt. Olive Baptist Church Georgetown Baptist Church, and the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene for assistance at the event. However, more volunteers are still needed for the giveaway.
The one way, drive-thru giveaway will begin at the entrance of the Conference Center at Georgetown College. Police officers will direct traffic as well. Stations will be set up at Toyota Stadium to provide food boxes to each car. The food boxes are free to the community.
The socially distant event will last until all food boxes are handed out.
For more information on the event or if you are interested in volunteering, contact Robbi Barber at 502-867-3539.
Abby Hooven can be reached at ahooven@news-graphic.com.