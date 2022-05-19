An expungement clinic and job fair will be taking place Friday in Georgetown for those who have had run-ins with law enforcement and want a second chance by expunging their criminal record.
The clinic was organized by AMEN House and the Georgetown Public Defender's Office to help clear past criminal charges and give those who have lived with a blemish on their record a new lease on life.
An expungement erases, destroys or seals an individual's criminal record, opening new doors for job opportunities, financial aid for education and housing. In doing so, individuals can move on from a criminal charge with a clean slate.
According to the post on the AMEN House’s Facebook page, the clinic is open to anyone with a misdemeanor or class D felony that they would like to be removed from their record. Locals may be eligible for expungement if they have misdemeanor or class D felony convictions, if they were acquitted or the charges against them were dropped, or if they received a pardon from the Governor of Kentucky.
This clinic will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 319 E. Main Street in Georgetown. Attendees are asked to use the Main Street entrance just above the AMEN House.
