Georgetown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire Sunday evening at a residence on Ransom Trace near Showalter.
Assistant Chief of Operations James Gifford said GFD responded to the fire at approximately 6:21 p.m. Monday to find a cooking fire in progress.
“It was a cooking fire from what I understand,” he said. “It spread from the stove to the microwave and a little of the cabinets.”
Gifford added when firefighters arrived, they were quickly able to contain the fire to the residence’s kitchen area.
“It was not a big fire by any means, and the damage was contained to the kitchen,” he said. “They were able to isolate it and knock it down pretty fast.”
Fortunately for the residents, Gifford said even those kitchen damages were fairly minimal.
“The biggest damage would be the appliance replacement and maybe some cabinets because they got charred a little bit,” he said. “I would assume there is some smoke damage because with that much fire, I’m sure there was smoke and charring and peeling of the paint. Maybe some minor smoke damage.”
There were no injuries to those inside the residence.
