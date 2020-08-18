By Ian Teasley
Georgetown News-Graphic
Georgetown Fire Department responded to a structure fire this past weekend out on Hanson’s Path. The crews were out at the scene for around three hours trying to put out the fire, eventually containing it to the kitchen area, according to Georgetown Fire Chief Eric Colson.
The residents of the building came home to find the flames, but Chief Colson says that the fire was deemed to be accidental after an investigation. There were no injuries or harm done to crews or the residents of the building.
Crews are still cleaning up the debris from the house.
