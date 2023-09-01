The Georgetown Fire Department was approved to accept $50,000 in funds from a grant to help pay for a possible new training center at the Aug. 28 city council meeting. The funds are from the Kentucky Fire Commission Training Facility Grant Program and do not require any local matching funds. Fire Chief Tim Thompson spoke at the meeting about the training facility plans.
The county’s training center, which is where the fire department sometimes trains, is located far enough out of the city that it is not possible for all of the department to train at once. Thompson hopes to be able to use the site of the former recycling center on Paris Pike to build a new training center for the city. The former recycling site has several advantages, including the already existing building which could be used for classroom space and already has restrooms, Thompson said.