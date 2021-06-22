Scott County hosted its first county fair pageants since 2019 over the weekend.
Last year, the Scott County Fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with it all the of the related fair festivities, including the pageants. But this year, participants put on their best gowns to see who would take home the crown.
Jennifer Baldwin stepped into the role of director for the pageants in 2019, and said the gap year makes it feel like starting over again.
“I just took over the year before COVID, so this is our second time, and it’s almost like starting over,” she said. “We didn’t have as much time to prepare so there’s been a few bumps in the road, but overall its gone pretty smoothly, and we’re glad to be back to letting these kids do something that they love.”
The Miss Scott County Teen Pageant and Miss Scott County Kiwanis Scholarship pageant were held Friday night at Lemons Mill Elementary, while the Adorable Baby Pageant, Little Mr. and Miss Scott County Pageant, Miss Pre-Teen Scott County Pageant and Miss Scott County Pageant were held throughout the day Saturday at the same location.
Sabrina Lynn Shrout, a 17-year-old freshman at Georgetown College, was crowned queen of the Miss Scott County local pageant Saturday evening at Lemons Mill Elementary.
The young women’s division was split into two competitions this year to ensure that a resident of the county was represented.
Shrout, the daughter of Bobby and Shelly Shrout, has been accepted into the pre-law program at GC. She took dual-credit courses while attending Scott County High School and will enter the next phase of her education with almost a full year of college study under a belt.
Her high school accomplishments included the gifted and talented leadership and law and justice mock trial programs, Beta Club speech, DECA Business Leadership Conference and Kentucky Teen Court program.
Shrout’s career aspiration is to become a family attorney.
First runner-up in the competition was recent Great Crossing High School graduate Reagan McLean, who has a full scholarship and will play volleyball at Marshall University.
Gabriella Hembree, an 18-year-old Carroll County High School graduate, took home the Miss Scott County Kiwanis Scholarship pageant crown on Friday night. She is the daughter of Chris and Misty Hembree. For her win, Hembree took home a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the Georgetown Kiwanis Club.
Contestants in this pageant participated in a five-minute interview with the judges before presenting themselves in their swimsuits followed by an evening gown. The judges then named their seven finalists and had them walk on stage one final time before announcing the winner.
Hembree is planning to attend the University of Kentucky and hopes to become an anesthesiologist.
First runner-up in the competition was Emma Shaw, a 17-year-old senior at Lee County High School.
Alexis Wise, a 14-year-old sophomore at Oldham County High School, was named Miss Scott County Teen on Friday. She is the daughter of Adam and Stephanie Warren.
Competitors participated in an interview with the judges prior presenting themselves in their evening gowns on stage.
First runner-up in the competition was 14-year-old Ryniah Covington, a freshman at Great Crossing High School.
Saturday featured five competitions, beginning with the Adorable Baby division. Winners were Harleigh Marie Fightmaster, 17 months, on the girls’ side, and Elijah Baird, 23 months, among the boys.
Harleigh is the daughter of J.T. and Devin Fightmaster of Georgetown. Elijah is the son of Daniel and Amy Baird of Georgetown. Ribbons were presented to the top three babies, as well as the judges’ selections for most beautiful/handsome, most hair and chubbiest cheeks.
In the Tiny Tot pageant, Amelia Jay Perez, 3, won the girls’ crown, while Liam King, 3½, was the boys’ winner.
Amelia is the daughter of Christian Perez and Staceijo Anderson of Stamping Ground. Liam is the son of Daryl and Megan King of Georgetown. In addition to first, second and third place, judges also honored the toddlers they deemed cutest, best behaved and flaunting the most personality.
Little Mr. and Miss Scott County went to the 6-year-old couple of Carson Matthew Smeeks and Ella Claire Bishop.
Carson is the son of Matthew and Sara Smeeks of Georgetown. Ella is the daughter of Paul and Sarah Bishop of Georgetown.
Brynlee Jaice Robinson, 11, of Maysville, was crowned Miss Pre-Teen Scott County. Robinson is the daughter of Zac Robinson and Shamber Bradford.
Robinson and the duo of Smeeks and Bishop earned a chance to compete in July’s state fair pageants.
The Scott County Fair festivities will continue through this week until Saturday, June 26. For more information, visit www.scottcokyfair.com.
