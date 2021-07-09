Two Georgetown lawyers won a landmark case earlier this month involving a son suing his father’s estate for damages caused by secondhand smoke.
The case was tried in Louisville following a probate court claim filed by plaintiff Michael Bobzien in 2016 and a circuit civil action in Jefferson County in the spring of 2017. The law firm of Cook and Watkins, who handled Michael’s father’s estate following his death in 2016, handed the case to it’s Georgetown-based lawyers John Sosbe and Duane Cook. This was the first case where a child has sued a parent over damages from secondhand smoke.
Following an eight-day trial and only an hour of deliberation over the lunch, the jury unanimously sided in favor of the father’s estate.
“People just have a hard time expecting someone at that time to know, before the medical community and the scientific community knew about the harm of secondhand smoke,” Sosbe said. “People have a hard time holding somebody liable for not knowing what the rest of the world didn’t know. It’s a fundamental principal of the law that we judge you based on your actions now and what you know at the time that you act, not what your children or your grandchild may know in the future.”
The crux of Sosbe’s argument in the case was that the surgeon general did not announce that secondhand smoke was harmful until 1986, meaning Michael’s father could not have known about the dangers when Michael lived at the home.
“It’s a one of a kind case in which a son has sued his father’s estate, or his father, for smoke exposure in the 50s, 60s and 70s,” Cook said. “Michael lived at home from the date of his birth, which was 1958, to the time he became 18, which was 1976. Now, his illnesses didn’t develop, to the extent that they developed at all, until 40 years later. He was in his early 50s.”
The case came about after Michael’s father, Hugo Bobzien Jr., passed away in 2016. Hugo was the president and CEO of American Commercial Barge Lines and had cut Michael out of his will prior to his death.
Michael alleged that his father destroyed his health by smoking throughout his childhood. He originally sued his father’s estate for $50 million, but that was pared down to $9 million in punitive damages, Sosbe said.
According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Michael’s lawyer Mark Hurst argued that Hugo had to know smoking was harmful to his son because Michael had been hospitalized twice during his childhood with asthma and had taken steroids for seven years.
Cook said three main issues with the case, as they saw it, were Hugo’s knowledge of the dangers of secondhand smoke at the time, statute of limitations and causation.
“The evidence was that he didn’t have any of the illnesses that he claimed and, not only that, but they couldn’t have been caused by smoking 40 years before,” Cook said. “Now the jury was out less than an hour and came with a unanimous verdict. They didn’t even reach the damages or causation issue because they decided immediately that there was no way Hugo Bobzien (Jr.) should be held accountable for smoking around his children when everybody did it at the time, and nobody had a way of knowing that the smoking would be harmful to their children.”
Even witnesses on Michael’s behalf proved to be invalidated during the trial, Sosbe said.
“They called an expert in this cause who is sort of a world-renowned secondhand smoke expert, and his testimony in this case tried to push public knowledge further back into history,” Sosbe said. “But he had written a book and the book made it very clear that the scientific knowledge came about really in the 1980s. He was testifying that Michael’s father should’ve absolutely know in 1958 or 1964, but his own prior writing placed that knowledge in the 80s.”
But Cook said the best part of the trial came when the plaintiff lawyers had played an American Heart Association (AHA) anti-smoking commercial, which Sosbe was able to turn back around on them in his closing arguments.
“It shows a young father and his young son, very young son like 3 or so, going about the activities of the day,” Cook said. “First, they’re painting a house and the son has got a little paintbrush and his imitating his father. Then they’re riding in his mustang and the father throws something out the side of the car and the boy throws something out the side of the car. Then they’re at the park and the father sits down with his back against the tree and the son sits down with his back against the tree. The father smokes a cigarette, puts it back down and the boy picks it up, and the narrator says ‘like father, like son.’
“They played it twice. They had two witnesses and both said they remembered every detail watching it with their father, like Michael Bobzien said he watched it with his father. Well, during the closing, John played the same clip that they introduced and he said ‘what about that? That boy’s not sitting in a rear-facing baby seat.’ Then he said ‘well, if they knew secondhand smoke was dangerous, the commercial would not have said ‘like father, like son,’ it would’ve said ‘this father’s killing his son and he knows it.’”
The nature of this case will likely be used in similar cases moving forward, Sosbe said.
“If this case had gone the other way, every disaffected child in the United States who’s parent was a smoker would’ve had an open door to sue,” Sosbe said. “With that understanding that we judge you by what you know, not by what other people learn after the fact, it was critical to stop that here. If you don’t, it opens the floodgates of litigation to everyone who’s disaffected by a parent’s estate planning, everyone who just didn’t get along with a parent. Suddenly, they now have an avenue to file a lawsuit. We knew it would be a big deal because of that, and I think that anybody who’s looking at filing this type of lawsuit in the future has to contend with the fact that this was so decisive. The jury did hear the evidence on this case and came back with a resounding no.”
