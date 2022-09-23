A Georgetown man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly grabbed a cash register from a store and ran off with it.
Javion Jackson, 21, was arrested by the Georgetown Police Department after police were dispatched to a business near Showalter Drive regarding a theft, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
“Employees advised a male suspect entered the store, grabbed the cash register and ran away,” the post reads. “Officers located the male in the area matching the description given shortly after being dispatched.”
Police said after Jackson was identified, he fled on foot, leading to a brief pursuit before he was apprehended and arrested.
Jackson was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest, as well as failure to appear for a court hearing on Sept. 6. He was lodged in the Scott County Detention Center.