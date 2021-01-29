Larry Gibson, 52, was arrested by the Georgetown Police Department and charged with attempted murder and first-degree domestic assault.
Officers were dispatched to a residence on Pocahontas Trail at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said the victim, who is Gibson's wife, is currently in "critical condition" at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
"They responded, and the call was an assault with a firearm," Allgood said. "We get there, and officers encounter a male subject at the front door and then learn the female inside had been shot. This was over a heated domestic situation. The firearm went off and the female was shot."
Allgood said Gibson was brought into the station for police questioning and investigators gathered enough information to charge him with attempted murder and assault. Gibson was then arrested at approximately 3:42 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.
The case is still under investigation, he said.
According to the Scott County Detention Center website, Gibson has a court date scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
