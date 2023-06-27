FRANKFORT — DeMarco Philips, 32, of Georgetown, was indicted on June 21 for defrauding the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program, or Medicaid. Philips’ indictment comes after an investigation was launched by Attorney Daniel Cameron’s Medicaid Fraud Unit.
Philips was indicted by a Nelson County grand jury for one count of theft by deception over $10,000 alongside one county of presenting fraudulent claims to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program of $1,000 or more. Both counts are felonies.