DUPONT, Ind. — A Georgetown man was killed in an attempted home invasion involving members of two motorcycle clubs in Jefferson County, Ind. last week, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Dustin Lindner, 35, from Georgetown, was arrested when a shot struck him during the attempted home invasion. According to the news release, five people were arrested Thursday as the result of an investigation into the shooting death which occurred on June 22.
The news release cites a probable cause affidavit, which details that multiple individuals who were alleged to be involved in criminal gang activity went to the property in Dupont, Ind. with the “alleged intent to beat up a man and take his personal property.”
Lindner entered the property along with Jason W. Brewer, Gary Fletcher, David K. Faulkner and Michael Karnuth, all of whom were armed with multiple weapons when they entered the property. Shots were exchanged and a bullet struck Lindner during the incident, resulting in his death.
Five individuals were arrested and charged. Brewer and Fletcher were both charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, obstruction of justice and criminal gang enhancement.
Faulkner was charged with murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery and criminal gang enhancement. Karnuth received the same charges, with an additional charge of obstruction of justice. Another individual, Jordan Lowe, was charged with assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice and criminal gang enhancement.
Those who were arrested are suspected members of motorcycle clubs called “The Pagans” and “The Warlocks.” According to the news release, they were allegedly upset that the victim had patches and tattoos of those clubs but was not a member.
The five individuals remain incarcerated pending an initial hearing, according to the news release. Court dates have not yet been set.
