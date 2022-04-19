Phillip Abel, 36, was sentenced to 27 years in prison in federal court Thursday after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
The Georgetown man had previously pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct, according to the Department of Justice.
In addition to his prison time, Abel is required to pay $15,000 in restitution, the DOJ said. He is required to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence, which would be nearly 23 years.
Following his release, Abel will remain under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.
According to Abel’s plea agreement, he used Freenet, a file sharing network, to request files associated with the sexual exploitation of children. Law enforcement officials also found at least 30 deleted photos of pre-pubescent females in various sexual poses that were taken at Abel’s property. Abel later admitted to the offenses. He pleaded guilty in September 2021.
