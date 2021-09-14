A chance purchase paid off big for an anonymous Georgetown man who won $100,000 with a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.
The man stopped at the Speedway on Darby Drive to buy his Pick 3 tickets. While standing near the vending machine he decided to also buy a $30 fastest Road to $3 Million Scratch-Off ticket. That ticket was a $50 winner, so he decided to take his winnings and purchase another.
He matched the number 18 on the last row, so he proceeded to scratch off the prize amount.
“I could see the one, but then there were all the zeros,” he told lottery officials. “I had to sit down for a minute and I would pick it back up and look at it. I would sit down again and look at it. I thought, ’this is too good to be true.’”
He picked up his winnings on Sept. 8, which was $71,000 after taxes.
“This could not have happened at a better time,” he said indicating he planned to pay off debt.
Speedway received a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
