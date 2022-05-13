A Georgetown man, who wished to remain anonymous, is $50,000 richer after buying a Kentucky Lottery $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler Scratch-Off ticket.
The local stopped at Fast Lane Tobacco on Lexington Road on May 9 to purchase the ticket. He scratched off the ticket while at the store, revealing the "starburst" symbol. This symbol means the prize below it is won automatically. Then he scratched off the prize amount.
"At first I thought I'd won $50. I was already happy with that, but then I scratched off those other zeroes," he told lottery officials.
After scanning the ticket at the store to confirm he had won $50,000, he drove to his wife's work to show her the ticket.
"She looked at it and said, 'What does this mean?' It means I won $50,000. We just couldn't believe it," he said.
The Scott County resident drove to lottery headquarters later that day where he received a check for $35,500 after taxes.
He told officials that he and his wife don't have immediate plans for the winnings, but they plan to put it in the bank for now.
Fast Lane Tobacco will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.