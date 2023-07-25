Improvements to the facilities utilized by Georgetown Middle School Football team are continuing, but the team is still looking for funds to uniform their young players, said Stephanie Watson Powers. Powers, a former member of the Scott County Board of Education, was working to improve the facilities long before her son became a member of the team, she said. 

“The facilities just needed some TLC,” Powers said. “I think the scoreboard had perhaps been the original one, and we were able to get a new scoreboard this past year. A press box, some bleachers, and the construction is going to begin soon with a concession stand and restrooms, which have never been here before now.” 

