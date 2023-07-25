Improvements to the facilities utilized by Georgetown Middle School Football team are continuing, but the team is still looking for funds to uniform their young players, said Stephanie Watson Powers. Powers, a former member of the Scott County Board of Education, was working to improve the facilities long before her son became a member of the team, she said.
“The facilities just needed some TLC,” Powers said. “I think the scoreboard had perhaps been the original one, and we were able to get a new scoreboard this past year. A press box, some bleachers, and the construction is going to begin soon with a concession stand and restrooms, which have never been here before now.”
Uniforms for the team, consisting of two jerseys, pants and other equipment, costs upwards of $10,000, said Powers.
“That’s a lot of money to come up with for one team,” she explained.
The need for such equipment is a yearly one, Powers continued.
“There’s always a need for practice gear, game gear,” she said. “Helmets, pads, cleats, socks, there’s always going to be a need because you have to refresh that gear, it always wears out. Children are different sizes at all times, so there’s always going to be a need to replenish that every year.”
Powers went on to say that funding for the team comes from fundraisers hosted by them, including car washes and an upcoming homecoming dance. However, most funding comes from gate sales and concessions stands, she explained.
Powers is proud of the team and its members, she said. When flooding impacted a team they were slated to play, team members joined together to help their fellow students, Powers explained.
“The team came to us and said, ‘How can we help them? We were supposed to go there anyways, so if we were planning on going there, how can we go and help?’ That was all their idea,” she said. “So, we started networking, calling out … and we just all loaded up and for two weeks we just went down there, and we cleaned, and we took stuff. That was the children’s idea. That was the players’ idea. They did that. Those are the hearts we have on this team, and they are just wonderful, wonderful young men.”
Football teaches students basic life skills, how to be a good teammate and responsible, skills that “will take you far in life,” Powers said.
She explained that students spend long days on the school’s campus, often long after the end of the school day for practice. Many were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Powers, alongside other team faculty, want to make their final year of middle school memorable, she explained.
“Our eighth graders are our fifth grade COVID-goers,” she said. “So, they missed out on their fifth-grade year … so we really want to make their eighth-grade year special.”
Community members are invited to donate to the team and join their Facebook page, Powers said.