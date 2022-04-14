The Georgetown Ministerial Alliance (GMA) has organized a Good Friday event on April 15, at 7 p.m., at the John L. Hill church on the Georgetown College campus.
The GMA is a collective of local religious leaders and community service organizations that support each other through prayer and through actions such as sharing each other’s resources.
This year the GMA has brought several local churches together, listing Georgetown Nazarene, Georgetown Baptist, Gano Baptist, Faith Baptist, First Christian, Cuerdas de Amor, Central Church of god and First Baptist churches that are involved in the Good Friday services.
“This year instead of doing it at noon, we’re hoping to reach a more vast amount of community members by moving it to 7 p.m., and keeping it a walking distance away from downtown.” said Bryan Langlands, one of the speakers.
The service will focus on remembering the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and tie into the services and celebrations that will take place the rest of this Easter weekend.
