A local mom is competing in a national competition for a chance to win $25,000, which she says at least $10,000 or more would go straight to eastern Kentucky flood victims.
Kaitlin Covington, a single mom in Georgetown, is currently in 7th place in the national Ms. Stars & Stripes competition.
Covington said the woman with the most votes at the end of the contest will be the recipient of a two-page spread in STAR Magazine, $25,000 and access to some of the biggest country events this year in the United States. Although the cash prize could certainly benefit her as a single mom, Covington said she realized she could do something more with it.
“It’s $25,000, and that is obviously good for me because I’m a single mom. I’ve got two kids, so I have a specific plan to put the bulk of the winnings into a savings account I have set up for my two children and a small portion will go towards settling debts. Both, in turn, are decisions that will positively affect our future.
“But then, one day, I was looking at my competition, and I was looking over their profiles and what they stated they had planned for their money. It was kind of all the same to me, you know, personal use stuff. Honestly, at the time, that’s all I had thought about, too, is like, what can I use this money for to benefit myself? And I just thought, ‘I don’t need all that,’” she said.
After thinking of what she could do differently as a way to pay it forward if she were to win, Covington said she immediately thought about eastern Kentucky and the devastation its people are facing.
“If I was lucky enough to win, I wanted to donate at least $10,000 of that money to those people because I felt like this opportunity kind of came at a good time for that,” she said. “Eastern Kentucky is suffering from major damage and loss due to severe flooding. If selected as winner, I plan to make a donation of $10,000 in relief funds.
The competition is simple, Covington said. Each contestant is provided with their own link to a voting window, where friends, family and others can vote for them. Covington said she shares the link each day on her Facebook in hopes her community will vote for her.
“You get free votes every day, or you can pay for votes. It’ll have the option for ‘Freedom Votes,’ that’s where you pay for the votes, and below that is the free vote every 24 hours you can do,” she said. “All you have to do is verify with your Facebook account that you’re a real person, so that they can count votes fairly and people aren’t cheating and stuff like that.”
Covington said the competition is split into rounds, with each round cutting more and more contestants until a winner is announced.
“I’ve tried to share it every day, but I don’t really have that many Facebook friends. It’s really important to get the word out there, especially for everybody in my hometown. I’d love their support, you know, but the more people who know about it and actually take the time to sit down and vote for me, the more helpful it is,” she said.
Hoping for the support of her community, Covington is reaching out to her neighbors in Georgetown and Scott County for their help in the voting process, as well as sharing the link where people can vote.
Covington also shared her motto in the Ms. Stars & Stripes contest with the News-Graphic for others who might have faced hardships, whether it be a flood or the hard work it takes to be a single mom.
“Give it to God and move on. I’ve always been a firm believer and faithfully relied on the Lord to light my path. He has never failed me, and so that’s the most crucial and relevant motto in my life,” she said.
Locals who wish to vote for Covington in the Ms. Stars & Stripes contest can scan the QR code associated with this article or find and support her on Facebook.
