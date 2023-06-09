For more than two decades Georgetown has ranked among Kentucky’s fastest growing cities. That growth pattern continues as Georgetown becomes Kentucky’s sixth largest city, according to the latest Census figures.
The latest US Census figures show Georgetown’s population at 38,780, behind the state’s fifth largest city, Covington which has a current population of 40,956.
Georgetown’s growth since 2020 is just less than 10 percent, at 9.7 percent. The city’s 2020 population was 37,784 or a growth of 996 in two years. The latest population figures are based upon 2022 calculations.
Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Covington are the five cities ranked ahead of Georgetown in population.
The Census reports show Georgetown’s population in 2020 at 37,784, increasing to 38,282 in 2021 and now 38,780.
For much of the past two decades, Georgetown and Richmond have been neck-and-neck in population and growth, but Georgetown finally caught Richmond in 2020. Even so, Richmond experienced a population increase of 1,208 since 2021. Richmond’s past year’s growth is in contrast to immediate previous years. For example, Richmond’s population increased only 182 between 2020 and 2021, while Georgetown’s population grew 497.
Both Stamping Ground and Sadieville have experienced population increases since 2020. Stamping Ground’s 2020 population was recorded at 784, but is now 806, or a growth of 22 and a percentage growth of about 9.7 percent. Sadieville’s population was 323 in 2020, but has increased to 332, according to the latest Census reports.
The latest Census report was a mixed bag for neighboring cities. Cynthiana, Midway and Versailles each reported some population growth since 2020, but the populations in Paris and Frankfort actually fell.
Cynthiana’s population grew by 100 since 2020 from 6,341 to 6,441. Versailles’ population increased from 10,362 in 2020 to 10,416 in 2022. Midway’s population grew from 10,362 in 2020 to 10,416 in 2022, but actually fell between 2020 and 2021 to 1,720.
The population of Paris fell from 10,191 in 2020 to 10,075 in 2022. Frankfort, Kentucky’s capitol city, fell from 28,610 in 2020 to 28,391 in 2020.
The location of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, which employs as many as 10,000 people at its main plant and support facilities, is often identified as a factor in Georgetown’s growth. Another factor noted by officials is the city’s location at the intersection of interstates 75 and 64 and its proximity to the Bluegrass and Mountain parkways. Georgetown is also located near Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati, all major metropolitan areas.