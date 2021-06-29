Georgetown was fifth among Kentucky’s cities spending some $3.26 million funds provided through the federal CARES Act.
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon released a data information bulletin noting the local governments in Kentucky had received $1.732 billion funds through March 31, 2021.
Scott County received just less than $2.6 million through CARES spending.
Both Georgetown and Scott County had completely used their respective funds as of March 31, 2021, according to the state auditor.
Reimbursements towards first responder salaries was a recommended use of the federal funds, and that is how both the city and county allocated those funds.
“The CARES funds made a huge difference for Georgetown,” said Mayor Tom Prather. “We originally budgeted a large deficit at the beginning of the pandemic, and the CARES funds made a big contribution towards closing that gap.”
Among Kentucky cities Georgetown ranked fifth behind Bowling Green ($6.5 million), Owensboro ($5.7 million), Covington ($3.8 million), Richmond ($3.4 million) in receiving CARES funding.
Scott County was among the top 25 Kentucky counties in CARES funding, but far behind the $27 million provided to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.
“Of the total CRF dollars, 28 percent of the $1.449 billion spent by Kentucky was in the category of ‘Qualified Government Expenditures” Harmon said. “Because this category is so broad, in my opinion, it raises more questions than answers and doesn’t offer much insight into how these funds have actually been spent.
“This spending was deemed appropriate by the Governor and the Office of the State Budget Director, but it will be further examined by our auditors as part of the annual Statewide Single Audit of Kentucky, which reviews compliance with federal program requirements.
The state’s county governments spent $178.9 million, while the state’s cities spent $132 million in CARES funding. The Louisville Metro Government, which is in a category by itself, received $133 million.
