Georgetown Police Department is attempting to track down a woman in a manslaughter investigation from last year.
Jordan Wright, 21, allegedly supplied drugs that led to a Georgetown resident’s death in 2020, said Assistant Chief Darin Allgood.
“When you can link that controlled substance to that person and it’s shown to be a contributing cause of death, then you can make that charge,” he said.
Wright was named FOX 56’s Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week last week, and GPD are hoping to find her soon.
“The reason that charge (manslaughter) takes so long is because it takes a while for everything to come back and to put the case together,” Allgood said.
In a story on Fox 56’s website, it was stated Wright had connections in both Georgetown and Lexington.
Currently, there are two active warrants for her arrest — one for second-degree manslaughter and the other for trafficking heroin.
Those with any information are encouraged to contact Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7826.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.