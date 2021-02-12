Georgetown Police Department issued a warning following an attempted text phishing scam in the area.
The text message includes a link requesting personal information, with the sender listed as “KYDOT,” or the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
GPD Officer Jason Christopher was the recipient of one the message himself on Saturday, Feb. 6.
“I actually got one of the texts myself, and I just thought that was really odd,” he said. “I didn’t hit the link, thank God. But then, I turn around and checked the Highway Safety Office Facebook page and that’s when they said there was the scam going on.”
A warning was issued on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Facebook page and then shared by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety on the same day Christopher received the text. He said the text appears to be real, which makes it even more dangerous.
“It looks legit,” he said. “They’re going to tell you they need to re-verify your information. Once they get that, then they have a lot of your personal information, so they’re able to then hack most anything that has to do with you.”
Officials are warning those who receive the messages to not click on the links. Christopher said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet does not send text messages that solicit personal information.
“They need to delete it,” he said. “None of these organizations, social security or IRS, nobody’s going to contact you and request you give your personal information to them. They’re not going to contact you via email or text. Usually, it’s in writing in the mail certified.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reiterated this on their Facebook page and wrote, “The Cabinet does not send text messages that solicit personal information.”
Christopher said there is no information on who is sending the texts or who is being targeted, but he said he received the number on his Google number account rather than his actual cell, which is the same number he uses on his GPD business cards.
Those who have submitted personal information are advised to visit the attorney general’s office website at ag.ky.gov to follow their guidance concerning potential identity theft.
