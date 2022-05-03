Residents along Irving Lane got a surprise Thursday afternoon when a parade of police cars rolled down the street with lights and sirens on to help mark Kayden Powell’s seventh birthday.
Georgetown Police Department officers, including Ryan Hill, pitched in to celebrate the local’s birthday by gifting him with a Lego set, adding in water guns, stickers and pretend police badges for him and his friends to play with after school.
“The community backs us and supports us so much. Coming out here and hanging out with the kids, we want them to feel comfortable coming up to us and know that we care about them,” Hill said. “We have a tough job, but we want these kids to know that we’re here and they can approach us.”
Hill said it was an extraordinary feeling being able to give back to his community and see Kayden smile at the sight of a present from the police department.
“I was hoping he would like the Legos, we kind of took a chance when we picked it out. He said he loves Legos, so it worked out perfectly.”
Brigitte Powell, Kayden’s great-grandmother, said she was surprised herself with the turnout of officers willing to do something special for her great-grandson’s birthday being that it was planned “at the last minute.” She added she wanted to make sure Kayden had a great day despite having lost his mother, Brittany Powell, a couple years prior.
“I thought maybe I could get his mind off of things for a day because he would’ve cried on his birthday wanting his mom,” Powell said.
The police department, Powell said, was more than happy to help mark Kayden’s special day, asking what time she needed them to send the officers her way. She said the fire department was also more than willing to help but could not attend because of prior obligations.
“I’m just so happy everyone came because it was so last minute here. I know a lot of people already have schedules, so I appreciate that you all were kind enough to come out and make his day. He’s going to be bragging about this for a long time. He had no idea,” she said.
Kayden told the News-Graphic his present delivered by the police officers was “100 percent cool,” and he had a great time playing with friends.
“I wish my mom was here with me,” Kayden said when asked about his birthday wish.